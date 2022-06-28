Law enforcement continues manhunt following Hendersonville officer shot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee law enforcement has issued a Blue Alert as they continue their search for a man connected to an officer-involved shooting.
On Monday, Canine units with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department pursued a lead off I-65 South above Millersville.
Since then the city of Millersville shared this update:
The southbound side of I-65 was closed as canine officers hit on the scent of 34-year-old Samuel Edwards, who is wanted in Monday night’s shooting of a Hendersonville Police officer Cameron Ferrell in Madison.
Millersville Police announced Tuesday morning they located the stolen truck believed to have been taken by Edwards after he shot the officer and ran.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Blue Alert on Tuesday morning for Edwards, who now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of an officer and evading arrest. The Blue Alert clarifies he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Millersville Police Department said the white Chevrolet Silverado was located on Cycle Lane, near Bethel Road, and asked that residents in the area be aware that Edwards had still not been apprehended.
Hendersonville Police initiated a traffic stop just after 7:55 p.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. Metro Police said a Hendersonville officer called in a tag number on a black van and it did not match. The officer then tried to stop the van. Shortly after beginning the pursuit, someone inside the van began shooting at the officer.
Police said Edwards abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot. He is believed to be armed with two guns.
Metro Police believe the suspect may have taken a pickup truck with the keys left inside near his last location. The truck was a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with multiple dents. It is missing the front grill and has front bumper damage. The license plate is 88F-W55.
