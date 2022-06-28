Law enforcement continues manhunt following Hendersonville officer shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee law enforcement has issued a Blue Alert as they continue their search for a man connected to an officer-involved shooting.

On Monday, Canine units with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department pursued a lead off I-65 South above Millersville.

Since then the city of Millersville shared this update:

As of 3:15 pm, Samuel Edwards is still at large. Two police tracking dogs tracked the suspect into the wooded area on I-65 between the north and southbound lanes south of Bethel Road. The southbound lanes of I-65 were shut down while law enforcement thoroughly searched the area. We have since received creditable information that the suspect is no longer in our immediate area. However, until the suspect is in custody we are asking our citizens to remain vigilant, keep their doors locked, and notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity or possible sightings of the suspect.

Millersville Police giving an update on the search for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards who shot at a Hendersonville police officer.



Officials says Edwards left the white pickup truck he stole last night.



I’ll have more details from police coming up at 5&6pm on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/jEwt5Anv84 — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 28, 2022

The southbound side of I-65 was closed as canine officers hit on the scent of 34-year-old Samuel Edwards, who is wanted in Monday night’s shooting of a Hendersonville Police officer Cameron Ferrell in Madison.

Millersville Police announced Tuesday morning they located the stolen truck believed to have been taken by Edwards after he shot the officer and ran.

A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. pic.twitter.com/EZNaX8tngO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2022

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Blue Alert on Tuesday morning for Edwards, who now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of an officer and evading arrest. The Blue Alert clarifies he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Millersville Police Department said the white Chevrolet Silverado was located on Cycle Lane, near Bethel Road, and asked that residents in the area be aware that Edwards had still not been apprehended.

Hendersonville Police initiated a traffic stop just after 7:55 p.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. Metro Police said a Hendersonville officer called in a tag number on a black van and it did not match. The officer then tried to stop the van. Shortly after beginning the pursuit, someone inside the van began shooting at the officer.

Police said Edwards abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot. He is believed to be armed with two guns.

Metro Police believe the suspect may have taken a pickup truck with the keys left inside near his last location. The truck was a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with multiple dents. It is missing the front grill and has front bumper damage. The license plate is 88F-W55.

UPDATE: The white truck referenced in the #TNBlueAlert search for Samuel Edwards has been recovered in Millersville, but Edwards has not yet been found.



He now also faces a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.



Spot him? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/2gZz5W4zsE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022

