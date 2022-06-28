‘Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember’ stops in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year, a mobile memorial known as the End of Watch Ride to Remember travels around the United States to honor police officers that lost their lives in the line of duty.

The trip begins in Spokane, Washington, covering over 23,000 thousand miles and visiting nearly 300 police departments. On Tuesday, the group made a stop in Sheffield, Alabama, to honor Sheffield Police Department Sergeant Nick Risner.

Sgt. Risner lost his life in the line of duty in October 2021.

The founder of End of Watch Ride to Remember, Jagrut Shah, said the stop in Sheffield was a special one.

“Even today Nick Risner’s partner that was there when he was shot, allowing those few seconds to realize that Nick is not forgotten and that we are remembering him,” Shah said. “Nick’s mom and dad and the love that they are seeing given to their son and given to them to remind them that their son was a hero, but they are heroes and without them their son would not be a hero.”

