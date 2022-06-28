Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

‘Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember’ stops in Sheffield

Every year, the End of Watch Ride to Remember travels around the United States to honor police officers that lost their lives in the line of duty.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year, a mobile memorial known as the End of Watch Ride to Remember travels around the United States to honor police officers that lost their lives in the line of duty.

The trip begins in Spokane, Washington, covering over 23,000 thousand miles and visiting nearly 300 police departments. On Tuesday, the group made a stop in Sheffield, Alabama, to honor Sheffield Police Department Sergeant Nick Risner.

Sgt. Risner lost his life in the line of duty in October 2021.

The founder of End of Watch Ride to Remember, Jagrut Shah, said the stop in Sheffield was a special one.

“Even today Nick Risner’s partner that was there when he was shot, allowing those few seconds to realize that Nick is not forgotten and that we are remembering him,” Shah said. “Nick’s mom and dad and the love that they are seeing given to their son and given to them to remind them that their son was a hero, but they are heroes and without them their son would not be a hero.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard
Trey Holladay
Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state
Jes Paseur
Guntersville man arrested for shooting woman in face
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

After many years of booming, real estate in the Huntsville Metro area is showing signs of...
Housing market showing signs of slowing down
Helping a Hero is a charity that builds specialized homes for injured service members.
“Helping a Hero” donates a house to a veteran
The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the...
‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces
After many years of booming, real estate in the Huntsville Metro area is showing signs of...
Housing market growing, but slowing down