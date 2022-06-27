Why The Coffee Place in Muscle Shoals is a county favorite
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We asked, and you voted!
The Coffee Place in Muscle Shoals was voted the people’s favorite spot to grab coffee in Colbert County. It all started as The Art Place, a painting studio where you can take classes with friends or work on a piece for yourself! Eventually, it turned into a place to sip on a cup of coffee while you paint in the studio!
The Coffee Place is located at 710 E 6th Street in Muscle Shoals.
