Why The Coffee Place in Muscle Shoals is a county favorite

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We asked, and you voted!

The Coffee Place in Muscle Shoals was voted the people’s favorite spot to grab coffee in Colbert County. It all started as The Art Place, a painting studio where you can take classes with friends or work on a piece for yourself! Eventually, it turned into a place to sip on a cup of coffee while you paint in the studio!

The Coffee Place is located at 710 E 6th Street in Muscle Shoals.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.