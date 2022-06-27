Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Why The Coffee Place in Muscle Shoals is a county favorite

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We asked, and you voted!

The Coffee Place in Muscle Shoals was voted the people’s favorite spot to grab coffee in Colbert County. It all started as The Art Place, a painting studio where you can take classes with friends or work on a piece for yourself! Eventually, it turned into a place to sip on a cup of coffee while you paint in the studio!

The Coffee Place is located at 710 E 6th Street in Muscle Shoals.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Motorcycle Crash kills one
One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Inmate escapes from Decatur facility
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Police announce road closure
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing