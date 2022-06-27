Want to make more money when you record music in the Shoals?

THE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Shoals area isn’t new to the music scene. In fact, you could say the folks there are veterans. The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin and The Allman Brothers Band are just a few names who have recorded in some of the iconic music studios in the corner of north Alabama.

To keep the tradition alive, and maybe add some upgrades, the Shoals Economic Development Authority (Shoals EDA) is launching the Shoals Music Makers Recording Incentive. It’s a new program to encourage artists to record in those same iconic studios. If they do, they could see money in their pockets sooner rather than later.

So, how does it work? If you’re a musician, you can apply to the program to record an album or new single in one of Colbert or Lauderdale County’s many studios. If you’re accepted, head to the studio, lay down a track and get part of your payment reimbursed.

The first Tier allows artists to receive up to a 10% reimbursement while Tier 4 offers up to a 30% reimbursement.

Learn more and apply at ShoalsMusicMakers.com.

