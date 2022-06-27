Showers and Storms Mainly Ending This Evening

There were several scattered showers and storms earlier today, but most are ending across the region this evening. Most areas should remain mainly dry as we head into the late evening and overnight hours, except for portions of northeast Alabama. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

As the front stalls across the region, plan on more widely isolated to scattered showers and storms to start your work week. The majority of this activity will be located along and south of the Tennessee River, so it’d be a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby. Afternoon highs will be on the cooler side only topping out in the mid and upper 80s with rain chances likely ending by sunset.

On and off shower and storm chances will be possible nearly everyday throughout the rest of your work week with increased coverage likely on Friday and into the upcoming 4th of July weekend. It’s also looking like we’ll see the return of hot and humid weather with triple-digit feels like temperatures by the holiday weekend, so I hope you are including a pool or lake in your outdoor plans!

