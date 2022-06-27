Deals
Scottsboro PD seeking information regarding bathroom vandalism

Vandalized Scottsboro bathrooms
Vandalized Scottsboro bathrooms(Scottsboro Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department is seeking information from the public after bathrooms were vandalized at the Jackson County Park playgrounds.

Investigators believe the incident occurred between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact detective Durham at (256) 574-4468.

