Riderz in Cullman is always ready to shred

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a spot to get the latest skate gear?

Riderz skate shop in Cullman has everything you need from a new deck, to wheels and everything in between.

The skate shop opened when Scott Keller and his son Peyton realized there were little to no options for skaters in the area. After some time passed and some space became available, the family opened Riderz.

Payton Walker stepped inside to learn more about the sport and see if she can shred.

Riderz skate shop is located in the Warehouse District in downtown Cullman at 104 1st Avenue NE.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.