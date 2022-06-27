Rep. Aderholt announces grant for Northwest Alabama Regional Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced a grant for the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport on Monday.

The grant is in the amount of $2,920,000. Rep. Aderholt released the following statement:

“I’m pleased to announce that the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, located in Muscle Shoals, will receive a grant totaling almost $3 million to improve both safety and runway lighting. The funds are being administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century. As a member of Congress, and specifically a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I strongly believe in these types of investment in our infrastructure. Northwest Alabama Regional Airport is one of our state’s most important airports. Not only does the airport provide air services for private aircraft, but is also a destination for Contour Airlines, providing access for Shoals residents to the entire world.”

