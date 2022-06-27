Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Rep. Aderholt announces grant for Northwest Alabama Regional Airport

United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced a grant for the Northwest Alabama...
United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced a grant for the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport on June 27.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced a grant for the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport on Monday.

The grant is in the amount of $2,920,000. Rep. Aderholt released the following statement:

“I’m pleased to announce that the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, located in Muscle Shoals, will receive a grant totaling almost $3 million to improve both safety and runway lighting. The funds are being administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century.  As a member of Congress, and specifically a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I strongly believe in these types of investment in our infrastructure.  Northwest Alabama Regional Airport is one of our state’s most important airports.  Not only does the airport provide air services for private aircraft, but is also a destination for Contour Airlines, providing access for Shoals residents to the entire world.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Motorcycle Crash kills one
One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Inmate escapes from Decatur facility
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Police announce road closure
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

Jes Paseur
Guntersville man arrested for shooting woman in face
Trey Holladay
Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state
Vandalized Scottsboro bathrooms
Scottsboro PD seeking information regarding bathroom vandalism
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score