Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Police say TikTok star’s son was selling marijuana when he was shot in Prichard

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star Mama Tot's son
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police held a news conference on Monday to answer questions about the death of a local social media star’s son.

Randon Lee, 18, was gunned down on Friday at a gas station on St. Stephens Road. His mother is Ophelia Nichols, who runs a popular TikTok account shoelover99, and is known affectionately by her followers as Mama Tot.

No arrests have been made, but investigators in Prichard said they have identified two suspects in the killing. Police did not release their names saying that doing so would hinder the investigation.

Detectives did reveal that Lee met with the suspects to sell them marijuana.

According to Prichard Police Department Detective Jason Hadaway, Lee and the suspects pulled up to pumps at the gas station in separate vehicles. Video shows the suspects get out of their vehicle and into Lee’s vehicle where they shot him, Hadaway said. The suspects then left the scene in a black SUV.

Local mom and TikTok influencer pleading for answers in son’s murder

After Lee was shot, he drove across St Stephens Road to another gas station where he died from a single gunshot wound.

Detectives said Lee knew the two suspects before the incident.

“We do know at this time that Mr. Lee did have a relationship as far as selling to different individuals,” Hadaway said. “These two individuals had bought from him in the past.”

Police said this was the first time they knew about Lee selling marijuana in Prichard.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Prichard Police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Motorcycle Crash kills one
One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Inmate escapes from Decatur facility
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Police announce road closure
Almost total abortion ban.
Alabama sees almost complete abortion ban

Latest News

Prior to Monday, Lucas had been serving on the Athens City Board of Education since 1995 and...
Board of Education member appointed to open Athens City Council seat
According to the CDC, more children ages one to four die from drowning than any other cause of...
Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) teaches infants life-saving skills for water emergencies
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Fourth of July Weekend Activities for you and your family
Independence Day events in the Tennessee Valley