Periods of Showers & Storms This Week

Just a few widely isolated showers and storms this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley as a cold front continues to track slowly to the southeast. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and early evening, expect a few more possible pop-ups as the front stalls just to our south, but most activity will be rather scarce. Afternoon highs will be much cooler today only topping out in the mid to upper 80s with skies clearing throughout the day. By the evening, we’re looking mainly dry with comfortable conditions in store. Overnight lows will be cool as we dip in the low and mid 60s.

Plan on more mainly dry conditions as the front stays stalled likely through midweek. Highs will remain below average in the upper 80s with low-end chances for an isolated shower or storm primarily by the afternoon and evening.

Better chances for scattered showers and storms will be returning by Wednesday as the front starts to lift to the north. This trend will continue into Friday with possibly some more beneficial rain heading into the 4th of July weekend. Hot and humid conditions will also return by the weekend with heat indices possibly in the triple digits.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.