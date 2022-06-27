Deals
Man killed in apartment fire in Hanceville

Man killed in apartment fire in Hanceville(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after an apartment fire in Hanceville.

Officials say this happened at the Autumnwood Apartments. The victim has been identified at 67-year-old Gary Holmes.

So far no word on what caused this fire.

