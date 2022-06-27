Deals
Lockheed Martin breaks ground on Missile System Integration Lab

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lockheed Martin broke ground on its Missile System Integration Lab at its Huntsville campus on Monday.

This new building will support development, testing and integration for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program. The lab is part of a $16.5 million corporate investment and there will be 30 employees running day-to-day operations in the 16,300 square foot lab.

Alabama officials such as Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Tommy Tuberville and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle were at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday morning.

Lockheed Martin has nearly 3,000 employees working at 25 facilities across Alabama.

Gov. Ivey spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony and said this a special day for Alabama.

“Lockheed Martin is reminding the world of Alabama’s willingness and ability to step up to the plate,” Gov. Ivey said. “So again, let me say one exciting thing is it’s an honor to be with you today and I’m starting to look forward to the continued growth and knowledge.”

