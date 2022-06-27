Deals
Kick off Armed Forces Week with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is kicking off Armed Forces Week with a night of music.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Band from Fort Benning, Georgia is playing at Concerts in the Park in downtown on Monday, June 27. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park and will end with a firework show!

The band is made up of Military members who travel to entertain soldiers, families and civilians of the Fort Benning, Columbus, and Phenix City communities.

SGT William Wallace and 1SGt Lani Yearicks joined Payton Walker for a conversation about their time with the band and even gave TVL a sneak peek of the show!

