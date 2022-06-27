Deals
Isolated morning storms, unsettled week ahead

By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! We will start off this work week with warm and muggy conditions, temps are in the lower 70s. 

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible for the early morning hours, but rainfall coverage will be quite scarce.  A slow moving cold front is draped across the Tennessee Valley and will cause a clash of two airmasses.  The best chances for rain and storm coverage for the late morning and afternoon will likely be into NE Alabama where the more humid air is located, everyone else will see gradually clearing skies through the day.  Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a fairly breezy wind from the northeast.  A very comfortable night is anticipated with lows dropping into the low to middle 60s, a few showers are possible. 

Tuesday will de a mainly dry day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be just below average in the upper 80s.  A few isolated showers and storms may develop Tuesday afternoon.  The pattern will get more unsettled for the Wednesday through Friday period with daily chances for scattered rain showers and storms.  We sure could use a good soaking rain, however, storm coverage will continue to be more scattered in nature. 

The Fourth of July weekend will also bring chances for rainfall and thunderstorms, keep checking back for the latest on your holiday weekend forecast.

