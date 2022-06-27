Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) teaches infants life-saving skills for water emergencies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children across the Tennessee Valley with ages ranging from 6-months-old to 6-years-old can learn life-saving swim lessons and techniques through the Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) swim program.

It is a common myth by parents that these swimming techniques are first taught with their child being harsh fully thrown into the water. This could not be further from the truth; every child is privately trained for 4-6 weeks with the final training session being a full simulation in both summer and winter clothing to ensure the child is prepared.

The training sessions are usually five days a week in short, ten-minute intervals that teach children how to float on their back, swim to safety, and let outside people know that they are in danger.

Huntsville residents like two-and-a-half-year-old, Judah Eutsey and her older brother Joshua Eutsey said they have a great time coming to lessons. “This is fun and you learn how to escape some disaster in water. If there’s a big wave, you can escape it by swimming” said Joshua.

Others like Kayla Kirseh and her one year old, J.P. Kirseh of Taft, Tennessee who travels 45 minutes to learn life-saving swim techniques. “I had a lot of anxiety around drowning because I walked off the diving board as a child and was barely saved. So I wanted to make sure that my kids never experienced that. So we have many layers of protection. This is the primary layer that if they fall in the pool, they will survive,” Kayla Kiresh said.

Parents are encouraged to enroll their child in the ISR swim program. Christie Hamby, Amanda West, and Caroline Espy are all fully registered ISR instructors that can be found in the Tennessee Valley year-round.

There are courses offered if you are looking to become a registered teacher of ISR. The courses are 6-weeks long and you must be able to both in water and out of water training.

More instructors are needed here in North Alabama, all evening hours for these three instructors are booked until October. For more information regarding the ISR swim program and how to become a registered ISR instructor please click here.

