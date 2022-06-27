Independence Day events in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the Fourth of July just a week away, many cities, organizations and locations have announced plans for Independence Day celebrations.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced a full slate of events Saturday and a night game on July 4 with fireworks and a patriotic jersey auction after the game.

Toyota Field will be hosting a Crawfish Festival Saturday that will feature live entertainment including music and a crawfish eating contest.

When: July 2 and July 4

Location: Toyota Field

More information: click here.

Sloss Lake in Russellville will be hosting an event on the Fourth of July that will feature fireworks, a car show and live music.

Included in the live music at Sloss Lake will be ‘American Idol’ star Cadence Baker. She is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. and be followed by fireworks at 9:30 a.m.

When: July 4 all day starting at 7:30 a.m.

Location: Sloss Lake

More information: click here.

The Camp at MidCity District announced a weekend-long celebration featuring music, fireworks and more.

MidCity District’s celebration will start Friday with live music. Saturday will feature mullet and mustache contests, yoga, live music and fireworks. To end the weekend, there will be a watermelon carving contest at the Market at MidCity from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For detailed information on the events, click here.

When: July 1-3

Location: MidCity District

More information: click here.

The city of Madison will be holding an event Saturday starting at 5 p.m. the event will feature inflatables, live music, food vendors and fireworks at the end of the night. Madison’s event will be held at Dublin Park and it is free to attend.

Fireworks and music will be held in the Village of Providence.

When: July 4.

Location: Village of Providence

More information: click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.