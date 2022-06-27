Huntsville hosting events for Armed Forces Celebration Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is hosting multiple events throughout the week for Armed Forces Celebration Week.

There is an event scheduled every day with the week beginning on Monday.

Below is a full list of what is happening:

Monday, June 27

Concert in the Park 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Big Spring Park. Featuring the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band from Ft. Benning. Fireworks to close out the evening.



Tuesday, June 28

Community vs. Team Redstone Softball Game Toyota Field from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (first pitch at 6:00 p.m.). Free admission, concessions will be for sale (no cash accepted, only cards).



Wednesday, June 29

Armed Forces Celebration Luncheon VBC South Hall 1-3 p.m. To register, click here



Thursday, June 30

Hiring Our Heroes Virtual Hiring Fair Military community job seekers from around the globe will meet, network, and interview with Huntsville, Alabama, employers at this interactive virtual hiring event from 1 to 3 p.m. To register, click here



Friday, July 1

Iron Mike AUSA Golf Tournament The Links – Redstone 8:00 a.m. To register, click here



There will also be attractions at Huntsville Botanical Garden, Huntsville Museum of Art, EarlyWorks Family of Museums and YMCA Huntsville.

