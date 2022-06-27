Guntersville man arrested for shooting woman in face

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call in Guntersville on June 23.

When deputies arrived to the residence on Hall Circle, a woman was sitting on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The woman was conscious and alert when deputies arrived.

The victim’s husband, Jes Paseur, 31, was on the scene when the shooting occurred. He was later taken into custody and charged with first-degree domestic abuse. Paseur was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is in stable condition.

