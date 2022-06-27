Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Guntersville man arrested for shooting woman in face

Jes Paseur
Jes Paseur(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call in Guntersville on June 23.

When deputies arrived to the residence on Hall Circle, a woman was sitting on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The woman was conscious and alert when deputies arrived.

The victim’s husband, Jes Paseur, 31, was on the scene when the shooting occurred. He was later taken into custody and charged with first-degree domestic abuse. Paseur was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Motorcycle Crash kills one
One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Inmate escapes from Decatur facility
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Police announce road closure
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced a grant for the Northwest Alabama...
Rep. Aderholt announces grant for Northwest Alabama Regional Airport
Trey Holladay
Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state
Vandalized Scottsboro bathrooms
Scottsboro PD seeking information regarding bathroom vandalism
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score