Grant man pleads guilty to manslaughter for wife’s death

Joshua Ray Adkins was arrested in 2020 for the death of his wife.
Joshua Ray Adkins was arrested in 2020 for the death of his wife.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with murder in the death of his wife in 2020 pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week.

Joshua Ray Adkins was arrested in 2020 after his wife, Sheri Jeanee Adkins, was found dead near Columbus City Road in Grant, Alabama, on August 5, 2020.

In a Marshall County Circuit Court on June 24, 2022, Adkins pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Adkins was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was given 680 days credit for time served.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

