Grant man pleads guilty to manslaughter for wife’s death

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with murder in the death of his wife in 2020 pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week.

Joshua Ray Adkins was arrested in 2020 after his wife, Sheri Jeanee Adkins, was found dead near Columbus City Road in Grant, Alabama, on August 5, 2020.

In a Marshall County Circuit Court on June 24, 2022, Adkins pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Adkins was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was given 680 days credit for time served.

