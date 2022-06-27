Get ready for Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are planning your Fourth of July weekend, the Crawfish Festival is happening at Toyota Field on Saturday!
Gates open at 4 p.m. with fireworks planned to cap off the evening at 9 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 and crawfish will be on sale in the stadium. You can purchase crawfish from J&J Seafood and Bubba Luke’s for $20.
The following food trucks will be onsite:
- Hippea Camper
- Mac N Snacks
- Thai Food Truck
- Forever Grateful
- Nomads Road Dogs
- Kona Ice
- Bill’s Lemonade
There will be live entertainment provided by Funky Pirates Jazz Band and Pat Jamar. Contests include crawfish eating, hot dog eating, watermelon eating, sack races and a hula hoop contest.
