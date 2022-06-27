Deals
Get ready for Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are planning your Fourth of July weekend, the Crawfish Festival is happening at Toyota Field on Saturday!

Gates open at 4 p.m. with fireworks planned to cap off the evening at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and crawfish will be on sale in the stadium. You can purchase crawfish from J&J Seafood and Bubba Luke’s for $20.

The following food trucks will be onsite:

  • Hippea Camper
  • Mac N Snacks
  • Thai Food Truck
  • Forever Grateful
  • Nomads Road Dogs
  • Kona Ice
  • Bill’s Lemonade

There will be live entertainment provided by Funky Pirates Jazz Band and Pat Jamar. Contests include crawfish eating, hot dog eating, watermelon eating, sack races and a hula hoop contest.

