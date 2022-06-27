Get ready for Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are planning your Fourth of July weekend, the Crawfish Festival is happening at Toyota Field on Saturday!

Gates open at 4 p.m. with fireworks planned to cap off the evening at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and crawfish will be on sale in the stadium. You can purchase crawfish from J&J Seafood and Bubba Luke’s for $20.

The following food trucks will be onsite:

Hippea Camper

Mac N Snacks

Thai Food Truck

Forever Grateful

Nomads Road Dogs

Kona Ice

Bill’s Lemonade

There will be live entertainment provided by Funky Pirates Jazz Band and Pat Jamar. Contests include crawfish eating, hot dog eating, watermelon eating, sack races and a hula hoop contest.

