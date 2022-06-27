Former Athens, Limestone Co. school officials agree on payback totals to state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former school officials linked to Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools have reached agreements on repayment totals to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

Former Athens superintendent, William Lee “Trey” Holladay, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to a conspiracy charge. On June 23, Holladay reached an agreement to pay nearly $2.9 million.

Co-defendants in the scheme, Gregory Earl Corkren, David Webb Tutt and Thomas Michael Sisk also reached agreements to pay money to the ALSDE.

Corkren and Carter will each pay nearly $1.4 million and Tutt will pay $258,920.04. Corkren, Tutt and Sisk entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to defraud the government in 2021.

All four defendants had their sentences reduced for assisting authorities during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.