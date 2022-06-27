Deals
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina

Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A 41-year-old firefighter died in an apparent swift water rescue incident while off-duty over the weekend.

Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

In a Facebook post, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS made the heartbreaking announcement, saying she “unexpectedly passed away this afternoon while off duty.”

In another Facebook post, the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association mourned the loss of their fallen teammate and offered a touching tribute.

“VSRDA is mourning the loss of our teammate, Alicia Monahan, who suffered a catastrophic accident earlier today while instructing students during a swift water rescue course in North Carolina,” the post said.

The post went on to say that the organization sends thoughts and prayers out to Alicia’s two sons, her fiancée, her family, as well as her many friends and co-workers.

“Alicia was a wonderful, caring person,” the post said. “A beautiful, bright light went out today and our hearts are broken.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

