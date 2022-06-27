Deals
Drying Out This Evening

By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A few widely isolated showers and storms earlier this afternoon, but now looking mainly dry across the Tennessee Valley as a cold front stalled to our south. Expect dry conditions to continue as we head into the rest of the afternoon with a pleasant evening in store. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 60s.

Plan on more mainly dry conditions as the front stays stalled likely through midweek. Highs will remain below average in the upper 80s with low-end chances for an isolated shower or storm primarily by the afternoon and evening.

Better chances for scattered showers and storms will be returning by Wednesday as the front starts to lift to the north. This trend will continue into Friday with possibly some more beneficial rain heading into the 4th of July weekend. Hot and humid conditions will also return by the weekend with heat indices potentially in the triple-digit range.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

