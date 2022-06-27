Arts Huntsville hosting Concerts in the Park on Fourth of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation will host Concerts in the Park on the Fourth of July.

This event is park of the city’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series that began on June 6. There will be two performances on July 4 with Peruvian Coin and JED Eye.

Each Monday night until August 9, there will be performers at the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. All concerts are free to the public.

Picnics are encouraged and local food trucks will also be on location. For more information about the Concerts in the Park series, click here.

