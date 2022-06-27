Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight

(Source: CNN, CNE, NOTIRED RED DE APOYO, VIA CABLENOTICIAS, TWITTER/@PETROGUSTAVO
By Stefano Pozzebon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) – Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a bullfight arena in Colombia Sunday.

According to Governor Ricardo Orozco, one child, two women and an adult man lost their lives.

More than 300 people were treated at hospitals, according to health officials in the area.

The stadium collapse happened as the town was marking the celebrations for the upcoming Feast of Saint Peter.

The incident has already had some political repercussions with Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro calling on mayors to suspend bullfights to avoid similar tragedies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Motorcycle Crash kills one
One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Inmate escapes from Decatur facility
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Police announce road closure
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody...
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83
Joshua Ray Adkins was arrested in 2020 for the death of his wife.
Grant man pleads guilty to manslaughter for wife’s death
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca...
WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den