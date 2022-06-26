Sunday Morning Forecast

Warm this morning with temperatures and dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain continuing in our forecast! Still much needed rain at this point, will try to make its way in again today with better chances.

With rain on the way, and a cool front, we will see a brief dip in temperatures and a break in the 90s.

A little activity in the tropics to keep an eye on, but nothing looking to impact us at home just yet.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.