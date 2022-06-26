Deals
Stomp Out HIV in Huntsville brings awareness to testing

The event was held Saturday with National HIV Testing Day coming Monday
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Thrive Alabama held an event named Stomp Out HIV, at Big Spring Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event was held Saturday, just two days before National HIV Testing Day with the goal of bringing awareness to HIV testing in the Huntsville community.

Erin Bortel, the director of health education for Thrive Alabama says that HIV testing is a part of everyone’s health care and some people don’t understand that.

“One of the main points of Stomp Out HIV is the address the stigma,” Bortel said. “To address stigma you really have to talk about those topics too. This is an important opportunity for the community.”

The Alabama Director of Human Rights, Carmarion Harvey, said some people might be embarrassed or scared to get tested.

“Our mission is to show up and push equality so it can reduce the stigma so individuals can show up and get tested,” Harvey said.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 14 thousand Alabamians are living with HIV.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

