Russellville man killed in Saturday night crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was fatally injured Saturday night when the car he was driving struck a tree near Franklin County Rd. 81.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Smith, 47, was pronounced dead on the scene after his 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer struck a tree.

ALEA says that the crash occurred approximately eight miles east of Russellville and happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

