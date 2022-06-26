One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash near Falkville Sunday around noon.

The Morgan County Coroner says that John Cousins, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies have responded to a motorcycle fatality on Holmes Drake Rd near Falkville. VFD, AST and Coroner's Office have responded. pic.twitter.com/bjkkJKTUEJ — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) June 26, 2022

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Holmes Drake Rd. and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene along with a volunteer fire department.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Cousins was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. ALEA also says that the crash occurred when the motorcycle struck a tree after leaving the roadway.

Cousins was pronounced dead on the scene according to ALEA.

