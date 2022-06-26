One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash near Falkville Sunday around noon.
The Morgan County Coroner says that John Cousins, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Holmes Drake Rd. and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene along with a volunteer fire department.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Cousins was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. ALEA also says that the crash occurred when the motorcycle struck a tree after leaving the roadway.
Cousins was pronounced dead on the scene according to ALEA.
