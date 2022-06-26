Inmate escapes from Decatur facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says that an inmate escaped from a North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, William Walker, 49, escaped around 7:30 Sunday morning.

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for a drug-related crime.

ADOC says that Walker is approximately 5-foot-9-inches and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.

