Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Inmate escapes from Decatur facility

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says that an inmate escaped from a North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, William Walker, 49, escaped around 7:30 Sunday morning.

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for a drug-related crime.

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.(Alabama Department of Corrections)

ADOC says that Walker is approximately 5-foot-9-inches and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Police announce road closure
The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
Almost total abortion ban.
Alabama sees almost complete abortion ban
The new location opened on Wednesday.
Wingstop opens in South Huntsville
Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville

Latest News

The event was held Saturday with National HIV Testing Day coming Monday
Stomp Out HIV in Huntsville brings awareness to testing
(File)
Russellville man killed in Saturday night crash
WAFF 48's Meteorologist Abigail Degler
Warm Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s
WAFF 48's Meteorologist Abigail Degler
Warm Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s