Inmate escapes from Decatur facility
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says that an inmate escaped from a North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur Sunday morning.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, William Walker, 49, escaped around 7:30 Sunday morning.
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for a drug-related crime.
ADOC says that Walker is approximately 5-foot-9-inches and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.
