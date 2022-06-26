Deals
Huntsville native to command Army Reserve Medical Command

Brig. Gen. (p) W. Scott Lynn (left) and Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson (right)
Brig. Gen. (p) W. Scott Lynn (left) and Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson (right)(Army Reserve Medical Command)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A promotion ceremony was held Sunday morning at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center with Major General Jonathan Woodson Relinquishing command to a Huntsville native.

During the event, Brigadier-General W. Scott Lynn was promoted to Major General.

According to a press release from the Army Reserve Medical Command Center, the Change of Command ceremony symbolizes the continuation of leadership and unit identity despite the change in individual authority. It also represents the transfer of power from one individual to another. Passing the ceremonial flag from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander physically represents this transfer.

Woodson had been in command since 2019 but will be retiring with more than 36 years of uniformed service under his belt.

Lynn was previously the Deputy Commanding General for Operations, 807th Medical Command. Now he will be in charge of a much larger group which he described as humbling in an interview after the ceremony.

“It was humbling because Army Reserve Medical Command has such a big job, our primary purpose is to provide command and control for all of the Army Reserve medical institutions across the country,” Lynn said. “It is a big job and it is humbling to be offered the position.

For Lynn, being a part of the Army Reserves involves more than just his own sacrifices. He says that friends, family and coworkers step up to help.

“We don’t serve alone, when we go and do our duty, we’ve got children that our putting up with parents being gone. We have coworkers that cover for us,” Lynn said. “In my particular case, I am a neuroradiologist at a private practice in Huntsville, Alabama. When I have to go do duty, my partners at my practice have to sacrifice by trading shifts with me.”

