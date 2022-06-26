‘Armed, dangerous’ Autauga County murder suspect sought

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autuaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to a Sunday morning homicide.

The sheriff’s office has issued an arrest warrant for Richard Kiley Cleckler, 49, who is known to carry a machete.

Deputies responded to a suspicious activity call at about 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 143 in Marbury. There, they found the body of a man they’ve since identified as Geames Kyle Weathers, 33. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff’s office believes Cleckler and Weathers were involved in a confrontation and that Cleckler ultimately shot and killed the victim. A motive was not immediately clear.

Cleckler is approximately six feet tall and 220 pounds. He has blue eyes.

If you have any information about Cleckler’s location, officials ask you call local police or the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 361-2500.

