Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Ala. GOP committee declares tie in state Senate race; to be decided ‘by lot’

The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the District 27 Senate race between...
The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the District 27 Senate race between Jay Hovey (left) and Tom Whatley (right) a tie.(Source: Candidates)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee has released its final decision on the Senate District 29 primary election race.

Following deliberations at a Saturday hearing, the committee declared the race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley a tie.

Hovey last month unofficially beat Whatley, who has held the position since 2010, by a single vote.

The committee said the tie will be broken in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23. It reads:

“In all elections where there is a tie between the two highest candidates for the same office, for all county or precinct offices, it shall be decided by lot by the judge of probate of the county in the presence of the candidates; and in the case of the office of circuit judge, senator, representative, or any state officer not otherwise provided for, the Secretary of State shall, in the presence of the Governor, and such other electors as may choose to be present, decide the tie by lot.”

Source: Alabama Secretary of State's Office

The press release did not indicate when or the exact manner the tie will be broken.

The eventual winner will challenge Democrat Sherri Reese in the November general election. District 27 includes parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Motorcycle Crash kills one
One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Police announce road closure
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013.
Inmate escapes from Decatur facility
(File)
Russellville man killed in Saturday night crash

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Dale Strong wins republican nomination for 5th House District.
Commission Chairman Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District GOP runoff
Dale Strong takes runoff for Alabama 5th District
Dale Strong takes runoff for Alabama 5th District
State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff