Wingstop opens in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hays Farm at South Huntsville announced that its new Wingstop location opened during the week.

According to a Facebook event created by Wingstop Hays Farm Huntsville, Alabama, the new location opened Wednesday, June 22.

The Hays Farm location is just the second Wingstop in Huntsville with the other location sitting on University Dr. NW.

Wingstop at Hays Farm will open daily at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

