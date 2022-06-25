Deals
Wingstop opens in South Huntsville

The new location opened on Wednesday.
The new location opened on Wednesday.(Hays Farm at South Huntsville)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hays Farm at South Huntsville announced that its new Wingstop location opened during the week.

According to a Facebook event created by Wingstop Hays Farm Huntsville, Alabama, the new location opened Wednesday, June 22.

The Hays Farm location is just the second Wingstop in Huntsville with the other location sitting on University Dr. NW.

Wingstop at Hays Farm will open daily at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For orders or to learn more information about the new location, click here.

