Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Select supermarkets pulling gun-themed koozies from shelves following controversy

Harris Teeter stores are pulling certain products after a former representative tweeted her disappointment. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Harris Teeter supermarkets are pulling what some are calling controversial koozies from their store shelves.

WBTV reports one of the koozies had a bald eagle holding a rifle with the phrase “Give me liberty or give me death,” with another showing Thomas Jefferson holding a scroll with the Second Amendment on it and a gun.

Former North Carolina representative Christy Clark shared her disappointment on Twitter regarding the koozies, and a Harris Teeter representative has since said the items would be removed from stores.

“I think they recognize that as we face mass shootings and gun violence in our communities, we have to look closely at our culture and make changes,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville
A Huntsville store owner is losing business over construction.
Huntsville store owner faces business issues due to road closures
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey, state lawmakers react to Supreme Court abortion rights ruling
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem.
Robot server: Restaurant turning to futuristic option amid worker shortage
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem.
Colorado restaurant using a robot
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency ‘at this stage’