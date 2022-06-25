Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

Out The Door
Out The Door(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm this morning with temperatures and dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain finally moving back into our forecast! Much needed rain at this point will try to make its way in for late Saturday afternoon, but at the moment Sunday looks like a better chance of seeing widespread rain.

With rain on the way, and a cool front, we will see a brief dip in temperatures and a break in the 90s.

A little activity in the tropics to keep an eye on, but nothing looking to impact us at home just yet.

