MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department announced that Wall Triana Hwy. will be closed between Wood Creek Dr. and Jay Dr. for an undetermined amount of time.

The announcement comes after a water main break in the area.

Madison Police urge drivers to use alternate routes when traveling.

WAFF will release an update when the issue is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.