Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Get Ready for Much Needed Rain and a Cooldown

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another warm day across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures currently sitting in the mid 90s. Most of us are dry except for a few isolated pop-up showers and storms. This will likely be the theme as we head into the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. Plan on the majority of this activity to be located near and east of I-65. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans by any means, but some storms could become strong before they completely fizzle out with localized damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. This threat will likely dissipate after sunset with warm and muggy conditions overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping in the low to mid 70s.

Expect more warmth and sunshine for the first half of your Sunday, but scattered showers and storms will likely start developing by the afternoon with a cold front approaching the region. This will continue into the evening hours and into the beginning of your work week, so make sure you keep the umbrella handy.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler as we top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, and mainly dry weather will return. By midweek and likely into the weekend, isolated to scattered showers and storms creep back into the forecast, hopefully giving us more rainfall after a lengthy dry stretch.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville
A Huntsville store owner is losing business over construction.
Huntsville store owner faces business issues due to road closures
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey, state lawmakers react to Supreme Court abortion rights ruling
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF Weather, June 25 at 5 a.m.
Saturday, June 25th, Out The Door Forecast
Rain, cool front to bring brief dip in temperatures
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
10 Day Forecast
First Alert Weekend Forecast
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast