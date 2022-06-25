Get Ready for Much Needed Rain and a Cooldown

Another warm day across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures currently sitting in the mid 90s. Most of us are dry except for a few isolated pop-up showers and storms. This will likely be the theme as we head into the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. Plan on the majority of this activity to be located near and east of I-65. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans by any means, but some storms could become strong before they completely fizzle out with localized damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. This threat will likely dissipate after sunset with warm and muggy conditions overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping in the low to mid 70s.

Expect more warmth and sunshine for the first half of your Sunday, but scattered showers and storms will likely start developing by the afternoon with a cold front approaching the region. This will continue into the evening hours and into the beginning of your work week, so make sure you keep the umbrella handy.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler as we top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, and mainly dry weather will return. By midweek and likely into the weekend, isolated to scattered showers and storms creep back into the forecast, hopefully giving us more rainfall after a lengthy dry stretch.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.