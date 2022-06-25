First Alert Weekend Forecast A hot and muggy weekend with afternoon storms. The storms could be strong with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans. You can always get radar information on our First Alert Weather app. The storms should push the heat back but the humidity will climb. Storm chances continue next week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and morning lows in the 70s.

