Autism Awareness Fundraiser in Florence

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members in North Alabama have chance to help raise awareness for autism, and hang out with local firefighters!

Florence Professional Firefighters Association Local 270 is hosting an autism awareness fundraiser on June 26. It’s happening at McFarland Park in Florence from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend.

“Local 270 wanted to do the fundraiser because awareness leads to understanding, and it’s going to better help us serve our community,” said Houston Walker, secretary of Local 270.

There will be food trucks, music, resources for families, and a chance to buy some special t-shirts for $15. All proceeds will go to the Autism Society of Alabama and the Arc of the Shoals.

“We are excited to bring about awareness through the shirts,” said Bryan Shipman, treasurer of Local 270. “Florence Fire Department has approved us to wear the shirts for the entire month of June!”

The Autism Society will also be presenting ‘Carter Kits’ to the Florence Fire Department. These are sensory kits that first responders can use to help comfort distressed kids in emergencies.

Jenny Morris with the Autism Society of Alabama said her team has been raising money for carter kits all year, and hopes community members will join in on the effort!

“Our mission is to provide first responders in all of the counties in Alabama with these carter kits,” Morris said. “They have noise canceling headphones, they have sunglasses, they have sensory toys…and it’s a big duffel bag that they can also stuff with other things as they use the kits and find things that work for them.”

If you can’t make it to the event in Florence, you can still make a donation: https://www.autism-alabama.org/

You can also buy an autism awareness t-shirt at Fire Station 1 in Florence.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

