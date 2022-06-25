Alabama sees almost complete abortion ban

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a day full of legal change when it comes to abortions in Alabama after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The state was in legal limbo for most of the day because a 2019 statute banning abortions was wrapped up in a lawsuit. Now, it’s the law of the land.

About a dozen protesters stood outside the Madison County courthouse to have their voices heard.

“I’m afraid for myself I”m afraid for my daughter I’m afraid for her future child should she choose to have them,” said protester Mercedez Bodine.

‘You can’t not feel angry about it because if it doesn’t affect you directly It affects someone that you know,” said protester Awa Melendez.

On June 24, a federal judge sided with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to throw out a lawsuit stopping Alabama from banning most abortions. In the motion, Marshall stated that the challenger’s suit was no longer valid because of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit was the ACLU. ACLU Legal Director Tish Gotell Faulk said she was committed to keeping this ruling off the books.

“My fear here is bedrock legal principle that women have the same medical autonomy as men, when that piece of bedrock law goes away, everything else is up for grabs,” said Faulk.

Faulk says roe v wade is foundational to many other rulings like same-sex marriage and contraceptive rights.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District Jay Town says the ruling is clear. “The court went to great lengths to assure citizens of the United States that this opinion applies to abortion and abortion only in fact the opinion itself says that,” said Town.

That was part of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion.

Meanwhile, Justice Clarence Thomas urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.

