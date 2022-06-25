Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Alabama sees almost complete abortion ban

The overturning of Roe v. Wade allowed a lawsuit over the 2019 near total abortion ban dissolve
Almost total abortion ban.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a day full of legal change when it comes to abortions in Alabama after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The state was in legal limbo for most of the day because a 2019 statute banning abortions was wrapped up in a lawsuit. Now, it’s the law of the land.

About a dozen protesters stood outside the Madison County courthouse to have their voices heard.

“I’m afraid for myself I”m afraid for my daughter I’m afraid for her future child should she choose to have them,” said protester Mercedez Bodine.

‘You can’t not feel angry about it because if it doesn’t affect you directly It affects someone that you know,” said protester Awa Melendez.

On June 24, a federal judge sided with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to throw out a lawsuit stopping Alabama from banning most abortions. In the motion, Marshall stated that the challenger’s suit was no longer valid because of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit was the ACLU. ACLU Legal Director Tish Gotell Faulk said she was committed to keeping this ruling off the books.

“My fear here is bedrock legal principle that women have the same medical autonomy as men, when that piece of bedrock law goes away, everything else is up for grabs,” said Faulk.

Faulk says roe v wade is foundational to many other rulings like same-sex marriage and contraceptive rights.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District Jay Town says the ruling is clear. “The court went to great lengths to assure citizens of the United States that this opinion applies to abortion and abortion only in fact the opinion itself says that,” said Town.

That was part of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion.

Meanwhile, Justice Clarence Thomas urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas James Olberding
Suspect arrested in Madison Police standoff facing slew of charges
A Huntsville store owner is losing business over construction.
Huntsville store owner faces business issues due to road closures
Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey, state lawmakers react to Supreme Court abortion rights ruling

Latest News

Almost total abortion ban.
Almost total abortion ban
Shoals Ambulance has been servicing Lauderdale County since 2016, but even county officials are...
Residents, County official raising concerns over Shoals Ambulance service
Supreme Court monumental ruling gives states the green light to ban abortions.
SCOTUS decision may impact adoptions
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law