Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

UAB head football coach Bill Clark retiring

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB head football coach Bill Clark, in a surprise announcement, said he is retiring.

In a post on Twitter, Clark called it the “hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.” He said his future health and well-being depend on it.

Clark said after consulting with medical experts he was told he needs a spinal fusion because of long-standing back issues. He said he has exhausted all options and due to the extreme physical demands of coaching, it is clear to him retirement is the best option.

Bill Clark will officially retire on August 1, 2022. Bryant Vincent will serve as the interim head coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas James Olberding
Suspect arrested in Madison Police standoff facing slew of charges
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
A Huntsville store owner is losing business over construction.
Huntsville store owner faces business issues due to road closures
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Kevin Dukes (Source: WAFF)
Board of Education announces passing of Jackson County Schools Superintendent

Latest News

Kessler was named as a member of the All-SEC First Team, and a Third Team All-American.
Walker Kessler drafted 22nd by the Memphis Grizzlies; traded to Minnesota Timberwolves
Bryan Hicks (Pictured), will step down as Alabama A&M Director of Athletics July 6. He will...
Hicks stepping down as Alabama A&M Director of Athletics
Auburn infielder Brody Moore, right, throws to first base after putting out Oregon State's...
Auburn delivering ‘Bad News’ to College World Series
Auburn draws motivation from 'Bad News Bears' movie
Auburn draws motivation from 'Bad News Bears' movie