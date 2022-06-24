Deals
Tuscumbia man, Russellville woman die in single-vehicle crash

Tuscumbia man dead after fatal crash.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man and a Russellville woman have died following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Fairgrounds Road.

When units with the Muscle Shoals Police Department and Fire Department arrived on scene, they found a 2021 Ford F-150 in the median. The truck had sustained heavy damage and the two people were taken from the vehicle. Details of the crash were first reported by our news partners at the Times Daily.

Tyler J. Morgan, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexis Glass, 20, was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

