Staying hot today, storm chances for the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Good morning and happy Friday!  We are starting off very comfortable with temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s, fair skies are overhead and comfortable humidity levels will start the day. 

We will stay mainly sunny and hot today with highs climbing into the middle to upper 90s, the wind will be light from the northeast.  There is a slight chance of seeing a few showers developing during the afternoon into parts on NE Alabama as a weak disturbance will move in from Georgia.  Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows staying warm in the low to middle 70s. 

The weekend will have plenty of dry hours to enjoy some fun in the sun, but there are chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.  Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 90s.  A cold front will move through on Sunday night and will bring increasing chances for rain and storms. 

Next week will be slightly cooler and a bit unsettled with daily chances for rain showers and storms.

