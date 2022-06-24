SCOTUS decision may impact adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade created the reality of an abortion ban in Alabama.

Herbie Newell, President of Lifeline Children’s Services, believes adoption rates will increase as a result, but the adoption system will be ready.

“I do believe that we will see an uptick because of the decision that was made today, in the Dobbs v. Jackson case and that decision that came down from the Supreme Court,” Newell said. “I do believe that women are going to want to find suitable families for their child. I don’t think we are going to have a problem though.”

Lifeline Children Services provides foster and adoption services.

Newell said around 7,000 children in Alabama are currently in foster care and he said more children will come into the system as expecting mothers may have to consider putting their children up for adoption.

“We’ve always had enough resources in care,” Newell said. “As a matter of fact, at times, we’ve had more families willing to adopt than children that needed to be adopted. So I don’t believe we’re going to fin an issue about not having enough resources for these children.”

Newell said with today’s ruling, those in favor of life must step up and help.

“Now is not the time for us to celebrate,” he said. “Now is the time to be caring for women and children who are in need.”

