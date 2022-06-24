Deals
Scottsboro woman arrested on drug-related charges, financial exploitation of the elderly

Carrie Anne King was known to have warrants with the Scottsboro Police Department for second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop on June 23, resulting in the arrest of a woman on multiple charges.

Carrie Anne King was known to have warrants with the Scottsboro Police Department for second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. Officers also discovered that King was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

King was arrested and charged for the warrants and also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

