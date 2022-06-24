Deals
Rausch to continue leading Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rausch has been TBI director since 2018. According to a news release, Rausch is a U.S. Army veteran who has served in law enforcement for more than three decades.

That includes 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department where he spent seven years as police chief.

Lee says Rausch is a committed public servant who will serve with integrity.

His second term with the TBI begins on July 1.

