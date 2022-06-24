Deals
Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison couple was killed on Thursday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, Marianne and Carl Esch were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4:40 p.m. on June 23 when they were struck by a tractor-trailer.

Marianne Esch, age 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. 72 near Rogersville.

Carl Esch, age 72, was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The ALEA spokesman said the tractor-trailer was being driven by Phillip Mayo, age 60 of Albertville.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

