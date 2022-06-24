Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Madison Co. Water Department encourages customers to conserve water

The Madison County Water Department encourages its customers to conserve water until further...
The Madison County Water Department encourages its customers to conserve water until further notice.(Madison County Water Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department encourages its customers to conserve water until further notice.

A significant leak was discovered on Thursday night and increased demand for water due to high temperatures has created stress on the water department’s system.

The water department requests that customers avoid doing the following activities to conserve water:

  • Washing vehicles
  • Watering lawns including use of sprinklers, and irrigation systems
  • Filling swimming pools
  • Any other unnecessary/extra water usage in your home or business

County Engineer, Chuck Faulkner, said he hopes conditions will change so customers are not asked to conserve water.

“We are only encouraging residents and customers to voluntarily conserve water,” Faulkner said in a statement. “We hope conditions will change soon, alleviating the need for stricter water conservation. We want to thank our customers for your understanding and cooperation.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas James Olberding
Suspect arrested in Madison Police standoff facing slew of charges
A Huntsville store owner is losing business over construction.
Huntsville store owner faces business issues due to road closures
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Timothy Swanson
Decatur man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine
Many state officials shared their feelings on the Supreme Court's ruling.
Roe v. Wade reactions
How Supreme Court ruling could impact foster children.
How Supreme Court ruling could impact children in the foster care system