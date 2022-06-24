Madison Co. Water Department encourages customers to conserve water

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department encourages its customers to conserve water until further notice.

A significant leak was discovered on Thursday night and increased demand for water due to high temperatures has created stress on the water department’s system.

The water department requests that customers avoid doing the following activities to conserve water:

Washing vehicles

Watering lawns including use of sprinklers, and irrigation systems

Filling swimming pools

Any other unnecessary/extra water usage in your home or business

County Engineer, Chuck Faulkner, said he hopes conditions will change so customers are not asked to conserve water.

“We are only encouraging residents and customers to voluntarily conserve water,” Faulkner said in a statement. “We hope conditions will change soon, alleviating the need for stricter water conservation. We want to thank our customers for your understanding and cooperation.”

