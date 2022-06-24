Deals
Jabari Smith goes No. 3 overall in NBA Draft

Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Jabari Smith (10) reacts after the game between Auburn and South Carolina at Neville Arena.
Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Jabari Smith (10) reacts after the game between Auburn and South Carolina at Neville Arena.(Jacob Taylor | Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WAFF) - Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith was chosen No. 3 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Smith played one year for Auburn, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Smith was also named to the All-SEC First Team, the SEC All-Freshman Team and he was a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award.

For the year, Smith started all 34 games, averaging 16.9 points, two assists and seven rebounds per game. Smith led Auburn to the school’s first No. 1 ranking in the AP poll and an SEC regular season championship.

